Janie Jaworski
- - Called home by Walter & Mary Maslak on March 26th at the age of 67. Beloved Wife of Norman, Loving Mother of Bryan, Dearest Sister of Anna Terleckyj, Dear Aunt and Godmother of Taras Terleckyj, Dear step Mother of Shelly & Paul, Grandmother of 3 and Great grandmother of 3.
Memorial Mass will be celebrated Sat. 11:00am May 4th at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ryan Rd. 1 blk south of 11 Mile in Warren. For further info contact the Buhay Funeral Chapel (313) 891-6577.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019