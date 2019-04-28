Services
Buhay Funeral Chapel Inc
3103 Commor St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 891-6577
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church
Ryan Rd. 1 blk south of 11 Mile
Warren, MI
Janie Jaworski

- - Called home by Walter & Mary Maslak on March 26th at the age of 67. Beloved Wife of Norman, Loving Mother of Bryan, Dearest Sister of Anna Terleckyj, Dear Aunt and Godmother of Taras Terleckyj, Dear step Mother of Shelly & Paul, Grandmother of 3 and Great grandmother of 3.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated Sat. 11:00am May 4th at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ryan Rd. 1 blk south of 11 Mile in Warren. For further info contact the Buhay Funeral Chapel (313) 891-6577.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
