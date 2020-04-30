|
Janine A. Theisen
Plymouth - April 28, 2020 age 66. Beloved wife of the late Ricky. Loving sister of Jay Burge, Carol Jo (Dennis) Dorsch, Robert Burge, Ronald (Kathy) Burge, and Keith Burge. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Visitation Saturday, May 2nd 11 AM until the Saturday 2 PM Funeral Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd., W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. There will be a private interment at United Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Michigan Humane Society or the Scleroderma Foundation. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020