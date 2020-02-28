Services
STARK FUNERAL SERVICE
101 SOUTH WASHINGTON ST
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
(734) 482-4900
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stark Funeral Service
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
201 N. River Street
Ypsilanti, MI
View Map
Resources
Ypsilanti -

Janis Carol of Ypsilanti, age 69, died February 2, 2020 after a long struggle with dementia. She was born April 6, 1950 in Detroit to Frederick J. and Betty R. (Johnson) Horner. Janis graduated from Detroit Cooley High School. She is lovingly survived by: her husband Rev. Stanley J. Eckermann; her children, Timothy (Mayrie) and Amy Eckermann; her beloved grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Collin; her brother David (Barbara) Horner; her aunts, Irene Johnson and Betty Horner; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents. Cremation has taken place. The memorial service will be 11 am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 201 N. River Street, Ypsilanti. Visitation will be 3-7 pm Friday, March 6 at Stark Funeral Service, 101 S. Washington Street, Ypsilanti. Contributions in her memory may be made to Lord of Light Lutheran Church, Ann Arbor, Living Waters Ministries or the Humane Society of Huron Valley. Complete obituary and guest book at www.starkfuneral.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
