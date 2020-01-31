|
Dulzo, Jaqueline "Jackie" January 30, 2020 age 89. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Jeff (Dana), John (Terry) and Joseph (Tonya) Dulzo. Grandmother of 14 and Great-Grandmother of 2. Dear sister of the late Claude and Guy Thibodeau, Bertha St. Germaine, Jeannine McGovern and Diane Prutila. Mrs. Dulzo loved spending time with family and friends. Jackie enjoyed sewing, bowling and baking. She was famous for her frosted brownies. Visitation 5-9 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Novi 48375. In-state 11:30 am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. William Catholic Church 531 Common St. Walled Lake, MI 48390 until time of mass at 12 pm. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Asscoiation. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020