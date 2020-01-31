Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Jaqueline Dulzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jaqueline "Jackie" Dulzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jaqueline "Jackie" Dulzo Obituary
Dulzo, Jaqueline "Jackie" January 30, 2020 age 89. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Jeff (Dana), John (Terry) and Joseph (Tonya) Dulzo. Grandmother of 14 and Great-Grandmother of 2. Dear sister of the late Claude and Guy Thibodeau, Bertha St. Germaine, Jeannine McGovern and Diane Prutila. Mrs. Dulzo loved spending time with family and friends. Jackie enjoyed sewing, bowling and baking. She was famous for her frosted brownies. Visitation 5-9 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Novi 48375. In-state 11:30 am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. William Catholic Church 531 Common St. Walled Lake, MI 48390 until time of mass at 12 pm. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Asscoiation. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jaqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now