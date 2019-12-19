Resources
Warren - KULCHYCKI, Jaqueline Age 77. December 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Karen (Jim) North, Paul, Mark (Mary), and Jennifer (Daniel) Pokriefka. Dear grandmother of Kevin, Justin, Ryan, Paige, Samantha, and Alexis. Sister-in-law of Sylvia and Edward Sukiennik. Visitation Sunday 2:00-9:00 pm at Chas Verheyden Funeral Home, 43300 Garfield, Clinton Township. Funeral Monday in state 10:30am until time of Mass 11:00am at St. Malachy Catholic Church, 14115 14 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights. Memorial contributions may be made to . Share a memory at www.verheyden.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
