Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
(586) 412-3000
Jason Alan Phillips


1980 - 2019
Jason Alan Phillips Obituary
Jason Alan Phillips

- - Jason Alan Phillips, age 38, passed away on August 18, 2019. Born to Elaine (Richard) and Tommy (Laurel) on October 26th; Survived by Miss Brooklynn Hihnala; dear brother of Mark and Courtney (Ray) Skorski; Loving uncle to Cali, Gavin, Rachel, Vanessa, and Lonna.

Donations may be made to the in memory of Jason.

Fond memories and online condolences may be made to the family at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019
