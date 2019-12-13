|
Jason Girven
St. Clair Shores - Jason Lee Girven, December 3, 2019, 47. Beloved son of Catherine Girven. Born in Detroit on December 26, 1971. Jason leaves behind his sons; Jasper, Avery, Nolan, and Wesley; and the mother of his children, Nicole Girven. Dear brother of Crystal and Courtney, and lifelong friend and brother to Dave. A memorial service took place on December 7 at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. Donations in Jason's memory may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or to Heart to Hart Detroit. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019