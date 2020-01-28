|
Jason Polan
New York, NY - Jason Polan, 37, of New York, New York, died on January 27, 2020. Jason is the cherished son of Jesse Polan and Jane Polan; brother of Jamie (Kyle) MacDonald and the late Jennifer Polan; adored grandson of the late Florence and the late Bernard Polan, the late Saul J. and the late Renee G. Turell.
FUNERAL SERVICE 12 NOON, THURSDAY, JANUARY 30, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Franklin Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020