Jayne E. Tait
Greenbush - Jayne E. Tait of Greenbush, Michigan passed away peacefully at home April 22, 2020. In addition to her loving husband Douglas; Jayne is survived by her son Christopher(Ashley), grandson Julian, daughter Catherine, and her niece Jackeline Hanlon(Matalavage).

Jayne completed her education at Henry Ford Community College (Dearborn) and excelled at numerous career endeavors during her lifetime.

Per Jayne's wishes, her remains have been cremated and will be interred at Sacred Heart Cemetery (Oscoda, Michigan).

Private celebrations of Jayne's life will be held at a later date.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
