Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jayne Pagnucco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayne Pagnucco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jayne Pagnucco Obituary
Jayne Pagnucco

Age 63 January 30, 2020.

Beloved mother of Sean Pagnucco. Dear sister of Chris (Patricia) Pagnucco. Also survived by Sean's father, Trip McCrossin, many cousins and their families, her dog Quinn, and cat Finn. Funeral Service at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Saturday, Feb. 22nd, 2pm. Friends may visit beginning at 1pm. Memorials appreciated to Friends of Detroit Animal Care & Control or the Michigan Humane Society. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -