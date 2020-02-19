|
|
Jayne Pagnucco
Age 63 January 30, 2020.
Beloved mother of Sean Pagnucco. Dear sister of Chris (Patricia) Pagnucco. Also survived by Sean's father, Trip McCrossin, many cousins and their families, her dog Quinn, and cat Finn. Funeral Service at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Saturday, Feb. 22nd, 2pm. Friends may visit beginning at 1pm. Memorials appreciated to Friends of Detroit Animal Care & Control or the Michigan Humane Society. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020