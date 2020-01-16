|
|
Jean Ann McGrath
Westland - Passed away January 15, 2020. Age 91. Beloved mother of Susan (Mark) Murphy, Timothy, Kathleen, Joseph (Patti) and Barbara. Loving grandmother of Emma, Kimberly, Sean, Chelsey, Ryan, James and Sarah. Great-grandmother of Jason, Jordan and Jasmine. Dear sister of Mae (the late James) Burchman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son Michael (the late Alice), granddaughter Nicole and brother Fran (Carol) Izzo. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home 8809 Wayne Rd. (at Joy Rd.) Sunday 1:30-8 p.m. Rosary at 7 p.m. Instate Monday, 11:30 a.m., St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy Catholic Church, 8200 N. Wayne Rd. (S. of Joy Rd.) until time of Mass at 12 pm. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020