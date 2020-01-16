Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
8809 Wayne Rd
Livonia, MI 48510
(734) 522-6200
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:30 PM - 8:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
8809 Wayne Rd
Livonia, MI 48510
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
8809 Wayne Rd
Livonia, MI 48510
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy Catholic Church
8200 N. Wayne Rd. (S. of Joy Rd.)
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy Catholic Church
8200 N. Wayne Rd. (S. of Joy Rd.)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean McGrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Ann McGrath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Ann McGrath Obituary
Jean Ann McGrath

Westland - Passed away January 15, 2020. Age 91. Beloved mother of Susan (Mark) Murphy, Timothy, Kathleen, Joseph (Patti) and Barbara. Loving grandmother of Emma, Kimberly, Sean, Chelsey, Ryan, James and Sarah. Great-grandmother of Jason, Jordan and Jasmine. Dear sister of Mae (the late James) Burchman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son Michael (the late Alice), granddaughter Nicole and brother Fran (Carol) Izzo. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home 8809 Wayne Rd. (at Joy Rd.) Sunday 1:30-8 p.m. Rosary at 7 p.m. Instate Monday, 11:30 a.m., St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy Catholic Church, 8200 N. Wayne Rd. (S. of Joy Rd.) until time of Mass at 12 pm. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -