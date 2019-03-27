|
|
Jean Ann Rowe
Southfield - Jean Ann Rowe (nee Griesing) passed away Sunday March 24th. She was 92 years old. Jean was born in Detroit to the late Thelma and Donald Griesing. She was a graduate of the Highland Park School of Nursing, class of 1948. She was married to the late John (Jack) Rowe in 1952. Together they had a son, John Rowe Jr.
Jean worked as a registered nurse for 60 years in hospitals, nursing homes and in private practice. Nursing was her true passion and vocation. She was an active member of her alumni association, and spent her retirement years enjoying her hobby of cross-stitching, the Tigers and Red Wings and doting on her beloved grandson AJ.
Jean is survived by her son, John (Cathy), grandson AJ, sister Marilyn, brother Don (Ginger) and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
The family will receive guests at the Haley Funeral Home, 24525 Northwestern Hwy in Southfield on Friday, March 29th from 4-8pm with funeral service at Haley on Saturday, March 30th at 11am.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 27, 2019