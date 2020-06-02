Jean Ann Schutte
Warren - Jean Ann Schutte, age 90 of Warren, passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2020 under the care of her dear friend, Diane and the angels from Hospice of Michigan. Jean was born February 21, 1930 in Franklin, Kansas, daughter of the late Albert and the late Anna (nee: Widmar) Weichel. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Phillip, and dearest friend of Diane (Sam) Jett and Millie (Rick) Buiteweg. She also leaves behind many other dear friends. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Warren - Jean Ann Schutte, age 90 of Warren, passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2020 under the care of her dear friend, Diane and the angels from Hospice of Michigan. Jean was born February 21, 1930 in Franklin, Kansas, daughter of the late Albert and the late Anna (nee: Widmar) Weichel. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Phillip, and dearest friend of Diane (Sam) Jett and Millie (Rick) Buiteweg. She also leaves behind many other dear friends. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.