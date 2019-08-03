|
|
Jean Ann Strickler
Holly - Jean Ann Strickler, 77, daughter, wife, mother, teacher, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went to heaven on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born September 16, 1941 in Plymouth, Michigan to Dawson Gilmore and Annette Kissire.
Jean married Herbert Allan Strickler on October 28, 1958 and went on to share a love with her husband and lifelong best friend for nearly 61 years. Their time apart totaled less than 6 months and they were holding hands through her last days.
Being a mother was Jean's proudest accomplishment. She loved traveling. She earned her Master's in 1967 and chose a career helping severely handicapped students. She spent many years helping to care for her father and mother. She will be forever loved and forever missed.
She is survived by her husband, Herbert Strickler; two sons, Daniel (Peggy) and Zachary (April); five grandchildren Jacob (Amanda), Jenna, Beckett, Jordyn, and Taylor; two great-grandchildren Dawson and Oscar; mother, Annette; pet, Remington; and sister, Judy. She was preceded in death by her father, Dawson Gilmore.
Visitation: Sunday Aug. 4, 12-8pm and Monday, Aug. 5 10am-noon at Manns Family Funeral Home in Livonia followed by services at noon, then burial at Parkview Memorial Cemetery. More information at mannsfuneralhome.com/notices/Jean-Strickler. Donations to https://www.adoptapetfenton.com/
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 3, 2019