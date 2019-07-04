Services
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Troy - July 1, 2019. Loving wife of Gene for 48 years. Dear mother of Brent (Michelle) and Meredith Burtch (Vince). Grandmother of Aidan, Jacob, and Ellie. Sister of Eileen Molloy (Bill) and Doug Marotta (Suli). Funeral Service Saturday 12 Noon at A.J. Desmond & Sons, 2600 Crooks Rd. (btwn Maple & Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends Friday 2 - 8 p.m. Interment White Chapel Cemetery.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 4, 2019
