|
|
Jean Bielski, our mother danced her way into heaven Sunday morning April 26, 2020 she was 95. Jean was born in Indiana but grew up in the northern Detroit area. She started roller skating at the Keego Harbor roller rink and the owners would have her perform to get more people to go there. She proceeded to get all eight of her kids and grandchildren to roller skate. During her school years she played on the basketball and softball teams. As a senior citizen she always won the free throw shooting contests with many ribbons to prove it. Married Alvin Martin and they had eight children. She then married Bud O'Leary and John Bielski. They have all preceded her in death. While working full time at Fisher Body and raising her family she cooked amazing meals every night, sewed, and embroidered. She later took up photography and kept up on current events by constantly grabbing her camera, jumping in her car and getting photos of events and celebrities. Besides cooking for her family, she won many ribbons at the state fair for her baking. One of her specialties was her cheesecake. After her kids left home, she took up ballroom dancing and went two to three times a week with her partner Ron Cox. They traveled the world to dance - they went to Argentina three times to tango and to London and Paris looking for places to dance. She was still dancing when she was 90 at the Century Banquet Center in Troy every Tuesday night. She loved shopping and finding amazing deals on name brand clothes and then having lunch at Hudson's. Flashy, sequin dresses would line her closet, most of them still had the tags on them (80% off).
Her holiday gatherings were always a packed house. She would overwhelm us with her homemade pies and desserts left over pie crust cinnamon rolls kept out for the grandchildren. Her Christmas tree was decorated with amazing ornaments. She loved her tree decorations so much she needed two trees. And, sometimes they would be left up a bit longer so she could look at them…. over time, one tree was left up all year. Her photos of flowers were enlarged and framed all throughout her house. Her camera was always over her shoulder every time she left the house, just in case she needed to take that perfect shot. Most of the time, it was just her way of documenting the day. Jean had a knack of getting up close to a celebrity if they were in the Detroit area. Phil Donahue, Nixon, Dolly Parton, Soupy Sales, President Barack and Michelle Obama, and Governor Granholm are just a few of the big names that she would track down. This wasn't always just a picture that was taken in a crowd, Jean would find her way through the crowd and end up getting a picture with them. Usually ended with a small conversation and she would be on her way and I'm sure a memorable moment that they would never forget. She enjoyed having her beautiful family over and loved taking pictures of all of her grandchildren every chance she could, even if they didn't want it. She loved Detroit Tiger baseball and if the Tigers were playing, she had them on her TV. She is survived by Kathleen(David)Meyer of Caseville, Alvin (Rita) Martin of White Lake, Dennis Martin of Clarkston, Rodger Martin of West Palm Beach, FL, Colleen(Ron)Kent of Shelby Twp, and Maureen(Rand)Mueller of Bonita Springs, FL Judy(Rob) Adair of Davisburg, and Linda Martin of Clarkston. She also has 20 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her two youngest children James (Judy) Martin and Ronald (Linda) Martin. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020