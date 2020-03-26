|
Jean Brown Yeargan
- - Jean Brown Yeargan of Bloomfield Hills, MI died at Beaumont Hospital on Wed. March 25, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert G. Yeargan Jr., daughter of the late Charlie and Estelle Brown. She is survived by her daughter Deb Roy (Michael) of Bloomfield Hills, and grandchildren, James Lightbody (Lindsey) of Livonia, Adam Lightbody of Birmingham and Alexandra Lightbody of Bloomfield Hills. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of her life will be held later this spring. Interment at Roseland Cemetery in Berkley. Please make donations to the American Kidney Foundation and/or the .
