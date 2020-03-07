Services
Northbrook Presbyterian Church
22055 W 14 Mile Rd
Beverly Hills, MI 48025
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Northbrook Presbyterian Church
22055 W. 14 Mile Rd. (at Lahser Rd.)
Beverly Hills, MI
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Northbrook Presbyterian Church,
22055 W. 14 Mile Rd. (at Lahser Rd.)
Beverly Hills, MI
Jean Collinson North Obituary
Jean Collinson North

Jean Collinson North. Born in Detroit, Michigan on March 3, 1929. Passed peacefully on March 5, 2019. LOVING WIFE, MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER, SISTER, AND FRIEND. Jean (Jeannie) Lois Collinson was born on March 3, 1929, to Flora Chantler and Lyle Charles Collinson. She graduated from Grosse Pointe High School and then attended Kalamzoo College, later transferring to Michigan State University, where she met her future husband and the love of her life, Jim North. After graduation, she began teaching kindergarten at Parcells Elementary School in Grosse Pointe and taught until she and Jim were married on July 24, 1953. Before his death in 2015, they celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. Jean was a most devoted wife and loving mother to her four children, Amy Joan North, J. Douglas (Gwen), Thomas Collinson (Dana), and Jody North Woods (Barry); and loving grandmother and "Nana" to Laura, Molly, Peyton, Maddie, Colin, Haley, Kenzie, Riley, Wilder, Tommy, Alisha, and Andrew, and sister to L. Kenneth Collinson. Most important to Jean were her family, and participating in the many activities they were able to enjoy together tennis games with any available children. Jean also cherished a lifelong commitment to Northbrook Presbyterian Church, of which she and Jim were charter members in 1960. A talented musician, she sang in the church choir for over 50 years, played the piano flawlessly and by ear, strummed any one of her 4 ukuleles and sang enthusiastically from the heart. And most importantly, she was a devoted homemaker, with endless energy and a table open to all. Her kitchen was nicknamed "Jean's Café", complete with a neon sign, to welcome the many friends who frequently popped in to eat on school days! Her heart was always filled with love for all, and she showed her love enthusiastically with memorable hugs and kisses! She will be remembered by her family and friends as a loving and committed wife and mother, a frequent volunteer in school, church and community, an active athlete, a devoted Presbyterian, an excellent cook and entertainer, and a music lover. She was deeply loved and will be so missed.

Private burial at Acacia Park Cemetery. Visitation Friday, March 13, 2013, 10:30 a.m. - noon at Northbrook Presbyterian Church, 22055 W. 14 Mile Rd. (at Lahser Rd.), Beverly Hills, followed by Memorial Service at noon. Memorial tributes to Northbrook Presbyterian Church Building Endowment Fund, 22055 W. 14 Mile Rd., Beverly Hill, MI 48025 or

The North Brothers Charitable Organization (501C3), James E North Memorial Scholarship, 33300 Ford Rd, Westland, MI 48185

View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
