Oak Park - OAK PARK- Dorothy "Jean" Drangin. September 5, 2020. Jean was the daughter of Archibald and Jeannie Connor born May 3, 1922 in Toronto, Canada.
Mom passed-away peacefully with her family by her side at the age of 98. She was able to live in her home and was still sharp until just recently. She was selfless, caring and had a great sense of humor. A true blessing to all that knew her. She was a beautiful woman inside and out with a quick wit and a gift for making things fun and light. She loved watching her Red Wings, listening to big band music and dancing, but most of all she loved her family. Jean was a librarian for the Berkley School District for 25 years and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Royal Oak for over 60 years. She had a deep love for God and her family and was committed to prayer for those she loved.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent, of 65 years on January 21, 1996. She is survived by her sons, Ron (Mary) and Barry (Mary); grandchildren, Bryan (Amanda) and Meredith; and great grandchildren, Chase and Dylan.
Her life will be celebrated at a family gathering at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans
