Jean F. Petres
Northville - Age 85, of Northville, passed away April 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stan Petres. Cherished mother of James (Darcy) LaPlante, Nancy (Christopher) Smogor, and the late Robert LaPlante. Dear step-mother of Jim (Sue) Petres, Bill (Patty) Petres, Tricia (Bob) Poole, and Peggy (Don) Wohlberg. Loving mother-in-law of Sue LaPlante. Adored grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 14. Visitation Wednesday from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. with a funeral service at 5 p.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. In lieu of flowers contributions to or appreciated. Share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019