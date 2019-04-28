Services
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 349-0611
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Petres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean F. Petres

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean F. Petres Obituary
Jean F. Petres

Northville - Age 85, of Northville, passed away April 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stan Petres. Cherished mother of James (Darcy) LaPlante, Nancy (Christopher) Smogor, and the late Robert LaPlante. Dear step-mother of Jim (Sue) Petres, Bill (Patty) Petres, Tricia (Bob) Poole, and Peggy (Don) Wohlberg. Loving mother-in-law of Sue LaPlante. Adored grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 14. Visitation Wednesday from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. with a funeral service at 5 p.m. at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W. Dunlap, Northville. In lieu of flowers contributions to or appreciated. Share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now