|
|
Jean Grace Hibbard
Commerce Twp - of Commerce Twp, passed away Nov. 15, 2019, at 93. Loving wife of the late Ken. Cherished mother of Suzanne Piersol, Jeff (Laurie) and Scott (Kristin). Proud grandmother of Jacqueline (Allen) Eramya, Stephen, Ian, and Claire Hibbard. Visitation Wednesday 1-2:30 pm with service 2:30 pm at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 N Pontiac Trail in Walled Lake. www.LynchAndSonsWalledLake.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019