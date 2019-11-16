Services
Jean Grace Hibbard

Jean Grace Hibbard Obituary
Jean Grace Hibbard

Commerce Twp - of Commerce Twp, passed away Nov. 15, 2019, at 93. Loving wife of the late Ken. Cherished mother of Suzanne Piersol, Jeff (Laurie) and Scott (Kristin). Proud grandmother of Jacqueline (Allen) Eramya, Stephen, Ian, and Claire Hibbard. Visitation Wednesday 1-2:30 pm with service 2:30 pm at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 N Pontiac Trail in Walled Lake. www.LynchAndSonsWalledLake.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
