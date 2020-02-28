Resources
Sister Jean Kennedy, CSJ

Nazareth - Sister Jean Kennedy, CSJ, age 87, February 27, 2020.

Survived by 20 nieces and nephews, dear friends and the Congregation of St. Joseph.

Visitation after 3:40 PM on Thursday (MAR 5) at Holy Family Chapel, where Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Friday (MAR 6) with interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph. Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes www.BetzlerLifeStory.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020
