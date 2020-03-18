Services
St Michael's Catholic Church
40501 Hayes Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48313
Lying in State
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
40501 Hayes Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
40501 Hayes Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Clinton Twp. - Jean Laske, age 79, of Clinton Twp, passed away March 14, 2020. Jean was born February 6, 1941, in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania, to Stanley and Genevieve (Swatski) Skavery. Mother of Deborah (Eric Collis), David (Rose Anne) and Michelle (Ken Chesney, Jr). Lifelong partner of Roger Laske. Loving grandmother of Evan (fiancée Isabelle Edhlund), Collin and Tyler Laske; Rachel and Connor Collis, and Kyle Laske. Sister of Dr. Stanley (Diane) Skavery, Thomas (Jayne), Gerald Skavery (late Theresa). Predeceased by brother Raymond. Jean is also survived my many nephews and nieces. A Funeral Mass for Jean will be held Saturday March 21, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313. Jean will lie in state from 8:30 am until time of the Funeral Liturgy at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FRAXA Research Foundation, 10 Prince Place, Ste 203, Newburyport, MA 01950,...or to (fraxa.org/donate). Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
