Jean M. O'BrienGarden City - Jean Mary (Schmitt) O'Brien was born on September 3, 1918 in Pittsburgh, during the second wave of the Spanish flu epidemic. At 101, on June 26, 2020, after being a resident of Livonia, MI for 60+ years, she died during the coronavirus pandemic having contracted the virus, survived, but she was devastatingly weakened by the isolation of quarantine and the virus itself. She was buoyed in her last months by her children who held vigil wanting her to know that she was loved and not alone. Jean was sister to Rose (Donehue), Rita (Higham), and Vera (Marshall) all of who preceded her in death and who she loved and missed dearly. She is survived by her half-sister, Priscilla (Schmitt). As a young woman, she fell in love and was engaged to John O'Brien before he left to fight in WWII where he was killed in battle. After WWII ended, she met Regis O'Brien, John's younger brother whom she had never met since he had joined the Marines and fought in the Pacific theater including Iwo Jima. They fell in love and started a family raising nine children: Pat (Nadia), Tim (Sandy), and Joe (Deb) who preceded her in death in 2016, Denise (Steve), Terry (Barbara), Ellen, Nancy, Tom, and Megan (Michael). She was blessed with 13 grandchildren: Ramsey, Ryan, Casie, Joe, Jeremy, Shaughnessy, Annie, Patrick, Kelly, Kevin, Collin, Melanie, and Maddy, and 7 great grandchildren: Heidi, Sloane, Aidyn, Kinley, Quinn, Parker, and Zadie.Jean graduated from Langley High School in Pittsburgh in 1936. Her passion throughout her life was the movies. She kept her teenage diary where she claimed she would never go to the movies again when the price of a movie skyrocketed to 25 cents. After high school, her dream was to go away to college. Her heart was broken when her Dad instead sent her to secretarial school. After a career as a secretary for the Detroit Carpenter's Union, in her late 50's, she enrolled at Madonna College. After the murder of her husband, she continued her studies determined to earn her degree in Gerontology. In 1982, at the age of 64, she graduated from Madonna College with honors. Her perseverance, determination and strong-will set an example for her children particularly in her last months as they waged a campaign to draw attention to her plight and other senior citizens residing in nursing homes, the unsafe conditions, and poor decision-making at the State and corporate level which continues during the pandemic. In her last days, Angela Hospice proved to be her hero providing her the safety and care she needed while providing her children access to raise her spirits. Upon earning her Gerontology degree, the first place she volunteered was Angela Hospice. It is fitting that just as she served Angela Hospice, they served her and her family. In lieu of flowers, we encourage family and friends to make a donations to Angela Hospice in her memory so they may continue the same loving service for other families as they have provided our Mom and the entire O'Brien family. Donations can be sent to Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburgh Road, Livonia, MI 48154. Additionally, since she will not be able to cast her vote in November, her wish was that you support Joe Biden. A service in her honor will be private due to COVID19.