|
|
Jean M. Winterbottom
Farmington Hills - Entered eternal life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield, due to complications related to Covid-19. Jean had just turned 82 years of age twelve days prior to her passing. Jean was born on April 24, 1938 in Detroit Michigan to the late Antonio and Millie (Kovach) Ferrera, and was preceded in death by her husbands Walter Winterbottom, Richard E. Peel Sr., and Ronald E. Brown, brother Robert Ferrera, nephew John Hamilton and his wife Angela (Olszewski) Hamilton. Surviving are her sisters, Carol Hamilton and Susan Kenney; her sons, Anthony (Tamara) Brown, Ronald A. (Cindy) Brown, Richard (Annette) Peel, and Christopher Peel; nephew Jeremy (Delta) Hamilton; grandchildren Kristi (Tim) Dinnan, Alyssa Brown, Nathan (Gina) Brown, Alexander Brown, Benjamin Brown, Morgan Peel, Evan Peel, Elaina Peel, and Robert Peel; grandnephew Jacob Hamilton; grandnieces Madison Hamilton (son Dominic) and Tori Elam; great-grandchildren Dayton Dinnan, Kylie Dinnan, Ashton Dinnan, Miles Dinnan, and Rose Brown. Jean grew up in Detroit and moved to Garden City when she was 8, where she attended Elementary School No. 1 and Garden City High School. Jean was very active in High School, where she was President of the Student Council, was on the debate team (which had a televised event), and an Officer of the class. Upon graduating High School in 1956, she had received a scholarship for college, but was unable to attend at that time, and began working at Ford Motor Company (where Jean was employed for 15 years) and began going to night school. She would later graduate with a B.B.A. from Cleary College in 1995. Jean and husband Walter resided in Jackson, TN for 20 years and Jean returned to Michigan after Walter's passing in 2013. Along with being an avid reader, Jean had a great love of music her entire life, and frequently listened to and played her favorite music, Handel's Messiah, on the piano. While an active member of several churches, Jean was an organist and a Church Choir member. She also served as an elder and participated in bible study and women's groups. Her passion for The Lord was great and Jean provided her wisdom to council family members at various points of need in their lives. Jean became a certified horticulturist and loved to garden. When retired she spent her days working in her garden, greenhouse, flower beds, and tending to her beloved roses. The family would like to thank the staff at Henry Ford Hospital on the Covid floor for their care and comfort in her time of need. There will be a public viewing on Friday, May 29 at Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home in Farmington, Michigan (248-474-5200) from 9:30-11:00 A.M. Private family ceremony to follow viewing due to Covid-19 restrictions at Parkview Memorial Cemetery in Livonia, Michigan. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to a or to First Presbyterian Church of Farmington. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 13 to May 17, 2020