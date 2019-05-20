Services
St Michael's Catholic Church
40501 Hayes Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48313
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St Michaels Catholic Community
40501 Hayes Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Harrison Township - Jean Marie Nucich. Age 65, Harrison Township, died unexpectedly, May 12, 2019. Beloved mother of Andrea (Robert) Warunek and Bryan Nowak. Loving sister of Jan Nucich, Jeanette (Mike) Ongena, Greg (Teresa) Nucich, Jennifer (Russel) Cashmore, and Stephan (Vicki) Nucich. Adored grandmother of Harrison and Elizabeth. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her adoring parents Joan (née Dziadosz) and Albert Nucich, nephew, Jacque Adair, and niece, Nichole Adair. Jean was born in Detroit on May 21, 1953 and after spending many of her childhood years in Williamston, MI, Jean moved to and raised her family in the Metro Detroit area. Jean spent much of her life advocating for mental health care and patients' rights, and was especially passionate about autism awareness. A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St Michaels Catholic Community 40501 Hayes Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 20, 2019
