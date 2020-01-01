Resources
Grosse Pointe Shores - Meathe, Jean A., Passed Away December 31, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Howard F. Cherished Mother of Traver W. and Cullan F. (Jenny Elizabeth). Adored Grandma of Montgomery J. Meathe and Charter Royce Meathe. Dear Sister of Dolores Raske (the late Robert) and Beverly LaBadie (Kenny). Loving Aunt of Kevin, Karla, Kimberly, Keith, Kurt, Kyle, Wendy, Michelle and the late Bradley Funeral Saturday, January 4, 2020. Instate 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10:30 am at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 5900 McClellan Avenue, Detroit. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to The Capuchins c/o St. Bonaventure Monastery 1740, Mt. Elliott Detroit, MI 48207. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
