Services
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
(248) 588-5120
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward Swanson and Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre
Madison Heights, MI
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
246 E. Eleven Mile
Madison Heights, MI
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
246 E. Eleven Mile
Madison Heights, MI
- - Jean N. Brown, 81, passed away February 20, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Morell; children: Susan (Joe) Landis, Larry (Ann) Brown; grandchildren: Josh, Kyle, Ryan; sisters: Bev, Elaine, and the late Sharon. In lieu of flowers donations to the Baldwin Center in Pontiac would be appreciated. Visitation, Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Edward Swanson and Son Funeral Home, 30351 Dequindre, Madison Heights. Funeral service, Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Instate 10:00 a.m.) at United Methodist Church, 246 E. Eleven Mile, Madison Heights.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 22, 2019
