Jean N. Brown
- - Jean N. Brown, 81, passed away February 20, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Morell; children: Susan (Joe) Landis, Larry (Ann) Brown; grandchildren: Josh, Kyle, Ryan; sisters: Bev, Elaine, and the late Sharon. In lieu of flowers donations to the Baldwin Center in Pontiac would be appreciated. Visitation, Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Edward Swanson and Son Funeral Home, 30351 Dequindre, Madison Heights. Funeral service, Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Instate 10:00 a.m.) at United Methodist Church, 246 E. Eleven Mile, Madison Heights.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 22, 2019