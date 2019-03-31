Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Assumption Grotto Church
13770 Gratiot Avenue (North of McNichols)
Detroit, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Grotto Church
13770 Gratiot Avenue (North of McNichols)
Detroit, MI
View Map
Clinton Twp. - March 28, 2019, age 97. Beloved wife of the late James R. Fisher, Jr. Dearest mother of James (Sandra), John (Joan), Maureen Sinnamon, Michael (Kyra), Patricia Fisher, Kevin (Loretta), and Joseph (Shari). Also survived by many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, and family members. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. with a 5 p.m. Scripture Service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Instate Monday 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Assumption Grotto Church, 13770 Gratiot Avenue (North of McNichols) Detroit. Interment Assumption Grotto Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be addressed to Assumption Grotto Church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019
