Jean R. Fisher
Clinton Twp. - March 28, 2019, age 97. Beloved wife of the late James R. Fisher, Jr. Dearest mother of James (Sandra), John (Joan), Maureen Sinnamon, Michael (Kyra), Patricia Fisher, Kevin (Loretta), and Joseph (Shari). Also survived by many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, and family members. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. with a 5 p.m. Scripture Service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Instate Monday 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Assumption Grotto Church, 13770 Gratiot Avenue (North of McNichols) Detroit. Interment Assumption Grotto Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be addressed to Assumption Grotto Church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019