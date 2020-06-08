Jean. W Hintz (Gady)
June 7, 2020 Age 88
Loving wife of the late Walter H. Dearest mother of Walter P. (Kathleen), Beverly (the late Robert) Teklinski, Kenneth N. (Ann), and Robert H. (Leah). Proud grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 13. Jean was a longtime member of Guardian Lutheran Church in Dearborn. Visitation at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson on Wed, June 10, 2-8pm. Vigil service at 7:30pm. Interment at Glen Eden. A memorial service will be announced at a later time.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.