Jean Wegienka
Mishawaka, IN - Jean Wegienka, age 95, passed away July 23, 2019 in Mishawaka, Indiana. Survived by two cherished grandchildren, Paul and Cara Ocobock; two great-grandchildren, Ruby and Leo Ocobock; and her brother Dominic Marvaso. Predeceased by dear daughter Patricia Ocobock; husband, Mark Wegienka, and brother Frank Marvaso. Beloved daughter of Dominic and Luise Marvaso. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 4th from 1-8PM at the Taylor Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 9800 Telegraph. Funeral Monday, August 5th at 10AM at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 18858 Huron River Dr, New Boston. Jean will be laid to rest at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Share a memory and read the full obituary at howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019