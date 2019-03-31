|
Jean West
Shelby Township - WEST, JEAN Age 76 March 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Sr. Loving mother of Vendell Marshell, Terry(Jodi)Marshell & Theodore(Kimberly)West Jr.. Proud grandmother of 16 & great grandmother of 17. Dearest sister of the late Samuel Marshall Jr. & the late Omenea Marshall. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm. Funeral Friday 10:30am at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile (Shelby Twp.) Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019