Services
St Martin De Porres Parish
31555 Hoover Rd
Warren, MI 48093
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Church
Warren - July 8, 2019, age 81. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Abel. Dearest sister of Loretta Abel and Tom Abel. Friends and family will gather Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. until an 11 a.m. Memorial Mass at St. Martin de Porres Church, 31555 Hoover Road (S. of Masonic) Warren. Inurnment Sacred Heart Cemetery in Roseville. Memorial donations in Jeanette's name may be addressed to Hospice of Michigan. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 4, 2019
