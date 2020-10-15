Jeanette B. ColeJeanette B. Cole (née Shaw), matriarch of the recently Centennially celebrated James H. Cole Home for Funerals and wife of Detroit businessman the late James H. Cole, Jr., passed away peacefully at home in the company of her two daughters on October 13, 2020, aged 86. Mrs. Cole was born in Detroit, Michigan, on March 25, 1934, to the late Jesse Shaw and Mary Claud Shaw. She was a devout Catholic in the Archdiocese of Detroit and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of St. Peter Claver. Mrs. Cole received her Bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Detroit and served twenty-five years as an elementary school teacher for Detroit Public Schools, retiring to spend time with her four grandchildren. She lived an active life that included travel, studying Spanish, attending concerts and fairs, playing her favorite lottery numbers, and enjoying the companionship of her many dogs. She always maintained her good humor, kind spirit, and generosity, supporting many philanthropic organizations and causes. Her commitment to her family and friends brought joy throughout the years from everyday meals to family vacations and holiday celebrations, including her special Christmas Dinner which she hosted with great cheer every year for over 40 years. She follows her sister Joyce Edwards and is survived by her two daughters Kimberly A. Cole Crafton and Karla M. Cole Green, four grandchildren Vincent C. Crafton (Anxhelina), Antonio F.J. Green (Angel), Kaleena M. Crafton (Agostinho), and Brice J. Green (Jamila), great-grandchildren Jayden, Lacie, Nolan, Berkeley, Jaxson and Imogen, and loving extended family. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9:00a.m. to 9:00p.m. at the James H. Cole Home for Funerals Northwest Chapel located at 16100 Schaefer Highway Detroit 48235. The family will receive friends from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James H. Cole Legacy Foundation and mailed to the funeral home. Entombment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI.