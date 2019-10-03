Services
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel)
3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles)
Troy, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel)
3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles)
Troy, MI
Jeanette Makowski Obituary
Jeanette Makowski

(nee: Bandemer) September 30, 2019. Wife of the late Raymond. Dear mother of Mark (Elizabeth) and Bruce. Grandmother of Peter (Sophia) and

Anne Marie. Great grandmother of Nora. Sister of the late Arnold Bandemer and Geraldine Schafer. Also survived by Nieces and Nephews. Funeral Service Friday, 11a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-689-0700. Family will receive friends Thursday (today) 4-8p.m. Internment at White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial tributes to Deaf Can, 2111 Orchard Lake Rd. #101, Sylvan Lake, MI 48320.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
