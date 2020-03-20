Services
Jeanette Marie Cionka

Warren - Cionka, Jeanette Marie - age 66, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leo. Loving mother of Katherine (Brian) Loos, Eric and Michael Cionka. Cherished sister of Ron (Julia) Kulesza. Devoted sister-in-law of Andrew Cionka. Adored aunt of Ryan and Angela Cionka, and Joel (Minyoung) Kulesza. Dear grandmother of Selena Loos. Visitation Friday 3-9 PM - D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 1/2 Mile Rd) in Warren. In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to the Leader Dogs for the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, Michigan 48307. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -