1/1
Jeanette Stump
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Stump

Grosse Pointe - Jeanette Irene (nee Rucinski) Stump, age 76, passed away October 30, 2020. Jeanette was born August 23, 1944 to the late Irene and Eustace Rucinski in Hamtramck, Michigan. Loving mother of Jan-Michael (Jenna) Stump and Andrew (Emily) Stump. Cherished Babcia of Henry Stump, Lucy Stump, and Jack Stump. Beloved sister of Dr. James (Nancy) Rucinski, and the late Jan Rucinksi. She is preceded in death by her former husband Michael John Stump. Jeanette served with the Red Cross in Korea during the Vietnam War. It was a life-defining experience of which she was always proud. She graduated from Michigan State University in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in Journalism. Her love for MSU remained strong long after she graduated, both as a fan in the stands of Spartan Stadium and as an active member of the Eastern Wayne County Spartans alumni club. Jeanette was passionate about her Polish heritage and enjoyed Polish culture, food, and especially dancing. She loved her work for The Detroit Free Press and Detroit Newspapers, especially the Newspapers in Education program. Jeanette was fiercely proud of her sons and their accomplishments. She was delighted with their families. Her happiest calling was being a Babcia to her grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday November 6, from 1 pm - 4 pm at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Mass Saturday, November 7, in-state at 9:30 am until time of Mass, 10 am, at St. Paul on the Lake, 157 Lake Shore Rd, Grosse Pointe Farms.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved