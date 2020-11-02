Jeanette StumpGrosse Pointe - Jeanette Irene (nee Rucinski) Stump, age 76, passed away October 30, 2020. Jeanette was born August 23, 1944 to the late Irene and Eustace Rucinski in Hamtramck, Michigan. Loving mother of Jan-Michael (Jenna) Stump and Andrew (Emily) Stump. Cherished Babcia of Henry Stump, Lucy Stump, and Jack Stump. Beloved sister of Dr. James (Nancy) Rucinski, and the late Jan Rucinksi. She is preceded in death by her former husband Michael John Stump. Jeanette served with the Red Cross in Korea during the Vietnam War. It was a life-defining experience of which she was always proud. She graduated from Michigan State University in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in Journalism. Her love for MSU remained strong long after she graduated, both as a fan in the stands of Spartan Stadium and as an active member of the Eastern Wayne County Spartans alumni club. Jeanette was passionate about her Polish heritage and enjoyed Polish culture, food, and especially dancing. She loved her work for The Detroit Free Press and Detroit Newspapers, especially the Newspapers in Education program. Jeanette was fiercely proud of her sons and their accomplishments. She was delighted with their families. Her happiest calling was being a Babcia to her grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday November 6, from 1 pm - 4 pm at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Mass Saturday, November 7, in-state at 9:30 am until time of Mass, 10 am, at St. Paul on the Lake, 157 Lake Shore Rd, Grosse Pointe Farms.