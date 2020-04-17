Services
Jeanette T. Aspinall Obituary
Jeanette T. Aspinall

April 27, 1926 - April 17, 2020

Jeanette T. (Jaworski) Aspinall, age 93. Beloved wife for 66+ years of the late E. Robert (Bob) Aspinall. Loving mother of Gary (Sherry) Aspinall, David (Judy) Aspinall, Kevin (Berta) Aspinall, Susan Aspinall and Karen (Paul) Treverton. Beloved grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren: Rob, Casey and Rose Aspinall; Jason (Jennifer), Steven (Jill) and Jeff Aspinall; Amy (Brad) Hall and Brian (KT) Aspinall; Eric (Amy) and Scott Bowdich; Rachel (Kyle) Washburn, Nick Jacob, AJ (Matt) Lusk, Andrew (Rose) Treverton and Julie Treverton (Spencer Storey). Jeanette delighted in her 16 great-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren.

Jeanette worked for the U.S. Department of Defense for 8 years prior to raising her family. She enjoyed bowling her entire life, as well as using the slot machines at many casinos around the country. Jeanette liked planning trips and traveling worldwide with her dear husband, including camping, cruising and touring. Jeanette and Bob triggered a love of travel in their kids and grandkids. Jeanette will always be appreciated for her love of life and her sustained interest in the lives of her extended family, and will be sorely missed.

A memorial service will be held at a future date at O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Avenue in Novi, MI. Inurnment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the at www.alz.org/donate



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
