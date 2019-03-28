|
Jeanette T. Rizzo
Washington Twp. - March 27, 2019 Age 81. Beloved wife of Dr. Joseph Rizzo. Dear mother of Elizabeth Rizzo, Joseph (Sara) Rizzo, and Daniel (Pamela) Rizzo. Loving sister of Marion Parker and Jim (Sue) Thomas. Visitation at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Friday 3:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Saturday 11:00am at the Funeral Home. Entombment Guardian Angel Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019