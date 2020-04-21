|
Jeanne DeBerard Bakken
Bakken, Jeanne DeBerard passed away April 10, 2020 peacefully and surrounded by loved ones at her residence in Dearborn, Michigan. Born October 24, 1924 in Evanston IL, she attended New Trier Twp. High School and the University of Wisconsin.
Married 68 years to James K Bakken (deceased). She is survived by her beloved children Claudia Nickel, James Jr (Kathy) Bakken, David (Amy) Bakken, Jenny (Mark) Geiger, and Mary Ellen (Brett) Ellis. She was proud of her grandchildren Randy (Samantha) Nickel, Ryan Nickel, Lindsay (Casey) Cambre, Heather (Chris) Hogrebe, Wendy (Bill) Lussenheide, Dann, Jeffery (Kendi) Bakken, Eric (Kate McNally) Bakken, Rosanne and James Geiger, Sean (Courtney), Michael (Zosia) and Lauren Ellis, and great-grandchildren Ava Cambre, Christopher Jr. and Jonathan Hogrebe, Jace and Teddy Bakken, Liam Lussenheide and Aiden and Owen Ellis. She wanted us to remember her sister Anne Brown of Deland, Florida and many nieces and nephews and wonderful friends.
Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at Guardian Lutheran Church at a later date.
Memorial donations in Jeanne's memory are appreciated to Henry Ford Village Foundation or Guardian Lutheran Church.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020