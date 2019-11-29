|
|
Jeanne Prokes
Livonia - Jeanne Prokes of Livonia. Age 97.Passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019.
Wife of the late Joseph Prokes. Beloved mother of Nancy (Gary) Ewald and the late James (Sherry) Prokes. Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Jennifer, Kenny, Bryan and Lisa. Great-grandmother of Caitlyn, Zachary, Shane, Jacob, Joseph, Lauren, Nicholas and Emily.
Visitation will be at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington, Sunday, December 1, 12 PM until her Funeral Service at 4 PM.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Angela Hospice or Alzheimer's.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019