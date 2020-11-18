Jeannette Betcher
Sterling Heights - Jeannette A. Betcher, age 83, of Sterling Heights, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Howard Betcher; cherished mother of Lori Doyle, Gary (Denise) Betcher, and the late Brian Betcher; and dear grandmother of Michael Doyle and the late Ryan Doyle. Memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield, Clinton Twp., MI. A memorial service will take place on Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
