Jeannette Terpstra Tiberio

Jeannette Terpstra Tiberio Obituary
Jeannette Terpstra Tiberio

Farmington Hills - Jeannette Terpstra Tiberio, of Farmington Hills, passed away on February 24, 2020 at the age of 90. Jeannette was a loving wife and devoted mother who is survived by her husband of 66 years Gabriel; her children Suanne Tiberio Trimmer (Kevin) and Steven J. Tiberio; grandchildren Daniel S. Trimmer (Christy), David A. Trimmer (Bridget), Matthew and Adam Tiberio and Jerald S. Harris; great-grandchildren Graham and Caroline Trimmer; and Elizabeth K. Tiberio. Memorial service Friday, April 3rd, 2020, at Ward Presbyterian Church, 40000 Six Mile Road, Northville, Michigan 48168. Visitation 10 am, service 11 am, followed by a luncheon at the church. Memorial Contributions to Ward Presbyterian Church, Attention - Deacon's Fund or Michigan Humane Society. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
