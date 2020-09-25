Jeannine Marklund Lavens
Jeannine Marklund Lavens, beloved wife of Robert, passed away on September 21, 2020. She was born in Rockford, Illinois on March 2, 1930. When she was five, she came to Michigan along with her parents and younger sister, Mavis. Jeannine was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Ferndale and Henry Ford Nursing School. She worked in pediatric at Henry Ford Hospital until her marriage to Bob Lavens in 1954. Together, they had three children: Rob (husband to Karen), Mark (husband of Barb), and Suzanne (wife to Jeff). Jeannine had four grandchildren (Tim, Jessica, Erica and Muffy) and three great-grandchildren (River, Lucas, and Lilah) who are spread out through the US. Jeannine spent her years creating memories with loving family and friends, gardening, playing bridge, and enjoying a glass of wine at the end of the day.
It was her wish to donate her body to Wayne State University Medical School. Donations may be made in her name to the charity of your choice
.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled when conditions permit.