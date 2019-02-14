Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 422-6720
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
25225 Middlebelt Rd.
Farmington Hills, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
25225 Middlebelt Rd.
Farmington Hills , MI
Jefferey T. Anagnostou, P.E., C.P.G.

Livonia - Jefferey T Anagnostou, P.E., C.P.G. of Livonia, Age 59. February 11, 2019

Beloved husband of Shellie. Loving father of Sarah, Nicholas (Abigail) and Kaitlyn. Dear grandfather of Myles. Dearest son of Donna (the late Taki). Dear brother of Dr. Jonathon (Mary Ann) Anagnostou and Dawn (the late Michael) Moore.

Visitation at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd, Livonia Friday from 12 - 8PM. Instate at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 25225 Middlebelt Rd., Farmington Hills Saturday from 10:30 AM until Funeral Service at 11 AM.

Please share a memory of Jefferey at www.rggrharris.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
