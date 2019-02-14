|
|
Jefferey T. Anagnostou, P.E., C.P.G.
Livonia - Jefferey T Anagnostou, P.E., C.P.G. of Livonia, Age 59. February 11, 2019
Beloved husband of Shellie. Loving father of Sarah, Nicholas (Abigail) and Kaitlyn. Dear grandfather of Myles. Dearest son of Donna (the late Taki). Dear brother of Dr. Jonathon (Mary Ann) Anagnostou and Dawn (the late Michael) Moore.
Visitation at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd, Livonia Friday from 12 - 8PM. Instate at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 25225 Middlebelt Rd., Farmington Hills Saturday from 10:30 AM until Funeral Service at 11 AM.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019