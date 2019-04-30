|
|
JEFFREY A. DEBANDT
- - April 26, 2018, Age 71. Beloved husband of Mollie for 43 wonderful years. Loving father of Jason Debandt and Kristen Pumford (Nicholas). Dear grandfather of Lane and Reese Pumford. Cherished brother of Jay Debandt and Janice Decker (Thomas). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday 3-8 PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Rd (between Big Beaver & Wattles), 248-689-0700. Funeral Thursday 11 AM at Rochester Church of Christ, 250 W Avon Rd, Rochester Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10 AM. Memorial Tributes to MI Christian Youth Camp, 820 N. Lake George Rd., Attica, MI 48412 or Metro Detroit Youth Chorus 668 Scheffield Rd., Auburn Hills, MI 48326.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019