|
|
Jeffrey Counts
Livonia - Jeffrey Counts passed away at the age of 71 in Livonia on April 11, 2019. He is survived by wife Catherine; sons Christopher (Kate) and John (Meredith); grandchildren Kaia, Lena, June and Anna and sister Christine Robinson, of Florida. A memorial gathering is planned at Casterline Funeral Home, 122 W Dunlap St., Northville, MI 48167, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17 with a Eulogy service at 7:30 p.m. A service is planned at Rosedale Gardens Presbyterian Church, 9601 Hubbard, Livonia, MI at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18 with visitation starting at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Trout Unlimited, (517) 599-5238, or the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, (313) 579-2100 (ext. 185).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019