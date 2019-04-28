Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Jeffrey Dean Bellfy Obituary
Jeffrey Dean Bellfy

- - Jeff passed away April 20, 2019 in North Palm Beach, FL, surrounded by the love of his family. Age 71. Formerly of the Detroit area. Proud graduate of Ferris State University. Longtime interior designer in Michigan and Florida. Beloved husband of Noreen S. (nee Sachs), they have been together since 1983. Loving father of Alexis A. Bellfy. Dear brother of Jill Lasley (James) and Jan Spengler (Hazz). Also several nieces and nephews. Survived by his faithful companion, Chitto. Former husband of the late Pamela Pierson Follmer. Family will receive friends Saturday, May 11, 2019 after 2pm until a Celebration of Life Service at 3pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to the Michigan Humane Society.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
