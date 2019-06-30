|
|
Jeffrey Earl Smithbauer
- - Jeffrey Earl Smithbauer has gone on to join his mother, Anna Smithbauer, in eternal life. Jeff passed away from this life on June 23, 2019 after suffering a sudden heart attack at the age of 55.
Jeff is survived by his father, Earl C (Bonnie) Smithbauer, sisters Janice A (Greg) Rich & Jeanne M (Tom Katofiasc) Smithbauer, his longtime loving sweetheart, Sheryl Nixon, her sister Arlene Peters & family, in addition to many extended family members. His endless willingness to help others, genuine kindness, infectious smile and sense of humor will be fondly remembered by his family and friends. Jeff's heart was big, selflessly giving of his many talents as a chef, mechanic, and exceptional handyman.
Jeff had an adventurous spirit. He loved camping, canoeing, fishing and sunsets over the Au Sable. His patience was enduring, as in taking others for fun around the lake millions of times. He generously shared his love of cooking as evidenced by master fish fries over an open fire and huge pancake breakfasts on a camp stove, all the way to gourmet holiday meals.
The family will have a private funeral service, and wants to thank well-wishers, in advance, for their thoughts and continued prayers. Just like his mother, Jeff loved ALL animals, esp his (late) best friend, Barney (a golden retriever)
In lieu of flowers, cards, or any other gifts, donations can be made in the memory of Jeff, and his beloved dog, Barney, to the Humane Society of Michigan.
www.michiganhumane.org/donatenow/
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019